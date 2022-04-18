John Mahama winning 2024 election doubtful – Atubiga

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Former Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Stephen Atubiga has casted doubts on the chances of the former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama’s chances of winning 2024 elections.

He contends that it is never easy for a former President to win elections against an incumbent government and therefore NDC was better off without John Dramani Mahama.



Stephen Atubiga who made this known in a post shared on Facebook said what’s even worrying is the fact that John Dramani Mahama is coming back into the picture for only four years and that’s worrying.



Atubiga indicated that he has never hated the former President of Ghana like people make it seem.



He said “Those of you who think I hate jdm, should listen to this audio to get why I don’t support him. I will never hate another man. I just don’t support his coming back for many good reasons. I don’t think any defeated former president can ever easily win elections again in our country from an incumbent. Especially trying to rule for only one term. Very dangerous journey”.

Atubiga indicated that members of the political party should not have high hopes in 2024 because there is no way they will win the elections.



“I am telling you that if Jean Mensah makes a mistake and declares NDC winner in 2024 I bet you that Ofosu Ampofo and the rest will go to court and fight for a petition that it was a mistake.



I will advise John Mahama that he should never contest any election again in this country. He should retire peacefully. The people who follow him, there is no John Dramani Mahama will be President again in Ghana.”