John Ndebugre spoke truth to power – Minority leader eulogises former Zebilla MP

The late former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla, John Ndebugre

MP says John Ndebugre never shied away from expressing his views

John Ndebugre was a man of conviction and tenacity – Minority leader



PNC's John Ndebugre dies at 72



The leader of the Minority Caucus of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has described the late private legal practitioner, John Ndebugre, who passed away on May 6, 2022, as a man of principle and tenacity.



According to Haruna Iddrisu, John Ndebugre, who was also a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla during the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) era, challenged the government without fear, myjoyonline.com reports.



He added that the late Ndebugre contributed immensely to the development of the country, particularly, in Ghana’s Parliament and the legal profession.

“Hon. Nde, as we affectionately referred to him, was a man of conviction and tenacity. He never shied away from expressing his views, even if they were considered unpopular by some sections of the public. John Ndebugre served both the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) and the People’s National Convention (PNC).



“During his days with the PNDC and through the PNC, he spoke truth to power. He was tough yet affable; he mingled freely with his contemporaries and the young. Even after leaving Parliament in 2009, he remained active in the public space. This he did through his regular media engagements on political, social, and legal issues,” he said.



Also, the minority leader, who is also the MP for Tamale South, said that Ndebugre played an important role in the maintenance of peace in Bawku.



“Akparibo Ndebugre was an illustrious son of the Upper East Region and was pivotal in finding lasting peace to the conflict in Bawku. John Ndebugre has indeed served his country and the people of Zebilla,” he said.



About John Akparibo Ndebugre