John Wesley Methodist Basic School inaugurates French Club

Group photo of the club members with patrons

Source: GNA

The John Wesley Methodist Basic School on Tuesday, July 5, inaugurated a French Club for the school to make the learning of the French Language more fun, interesting and easier for the pupils.

The inauguration was on the theme: “Developing global citizens through language”.



Madam Rahima Hafiiza Obeng, a French Teacher and Founder of the Club, said the zeal to form the club was driven by the passion to teach and impact the lives of pupils by encouraging them to learn the French Language in order to make them capable in many fields of endeavour both locally and internationally.



She said the journey to form the club began in 2019 after she observed how some students were enthused to learn the French language, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic the process stalled for some time until now.



She said as pupils it was important for them to be able to speak and understand the French language as an addition to have an added advantage on the job market since French was an international language use for business around the world and a boost for international trade.



Madam Obeng said, “Ghana is surrounded by French speaking neighbours such as Burkina Faso, Cote D’Ivoire, Togo, Benin and Mali. It is, therefore, important that our pupils learn the French Language to enable them to explore the world around them whilst taking advantage of the numerous opportunities that comes with it.”



She noted that currently over 150 pupils from both primary and the JHS level had shown interest and enthusiasm and signed up for the Club.

“In order to broaden the minds of these pupils, activities such as seminars and skill training would be added to the club activities in order for them to gain both theoretical and practical knowledge about themselves and their immediate environment.”



She expressed the hope that the Club would stand the test of time and produce pupils who would pursue the French Language as a course of study to the Tertiary level.



Madam Belinda Ngmenboobo Barwenumah, the Director, France Volunteers, said studying and learning other international languages helped in communicating and socializing as well as relating better with people.



She said language helped citizens to become global citizens to build networks and contribute better to the world around them.



Madam Barwenumah congratulated the school for such an initiative and urged the pupils to show interest in the club and engage their teachers to become exposed to the language and the rest of the world.



“Do not restrict yourself to only one language, because the world has become a global village. Learn other languages, think global, open your horizon, and read more books because that is the only way you can secure yourself for tomorrow.”