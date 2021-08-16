Johnson and Johnson vaccination: About 11,000 people inoculated so far - A/R Health Director

50,000 people are expected to take J&J vaccine in the Ashanti Region

• Vaccines have been secured for people who are yet to take their COVID-19 jab

• Many have turned up for the vaccination in the Ashanti region



• 50,000 people are expected to take J&J vaccine in the Ashanti Region



About 11,000 people have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson vaccines in the Ashanti region.



This was disclosed by the Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, at a press conference held on Monday, August 16, 2021.



The vaccination exercise began in the Ashanti Region last Friday in four districts namely; Kumasi Metropolitan area, Oforikrom, Kwadaso, and Asokwa.



Dr. Emmanuel Tenkorang, during the press conference, said, “The vaccination started on Friday, August 13 in four districts. As of today (Monday, August 16), we have vaccinated about 11,000 people.”

Meanwhile, the Population and Housing Census enumerators are also taking their second dose of the Sputnik V vaccines.



“We are also running the second dose of the Sputnik vaccine, especially for the census enumerators,” Dr. Tenkorang further indicated.



The Ashanti Regional Health Director said the directorate is looking forward to vaccinating about 50,000 persons with the Johnson & Johnson vaccines in the four districts.



Ghana received 177,600 doses Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the Kotoka International Airport on August 7, 2021.



The vaccine is the first batch of the Africa Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) initiative delivered to Ghana.



