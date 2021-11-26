Join Minority to vote against 2022 budget – Asiedu Nketia to NPP MPs

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Parliament to conclude debate on 2022 budget today

Minority threatens to vote against approval of budget



Minority concerned about policies contained in 2022 budget



The General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has urged members of the majority in parliament to join the minority side in voting against the 2022 budget.



The NDC Secretary who made this call on the Friday edition of Okay FM’s morning show said rejecting the budget is a sign of patriotism.



“I am in full support of the position taken by our minority MPs and I will use this opportunity to appeal to NPP MPs who are in favour if the development of this nation to see this as not a matter about just NDC, this concerns Ghana and so they should come on board and join us vote against the budget today,” he stated.

Debate on the 2022 budget presented in parliament by the finance minister on November 17, 2021, is set to be concluded Friday, November 26, 2021, after which approval voting is expected to be held.



Ahead of the voting the minority side of the house has served notice it will be voting against the approval owing to issues the side has with some policies contained in the budget.



For the minority, policies such as a proposed 1.75% levy to be imposed on electronic transactions is insensitive to the economic conditions of Ghanaians.



Opposition Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa last Friday indicated he will be voting against the approval of the budget.