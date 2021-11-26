Join Romanus, others on the GhanaWebRoadSafety walk happening tomorrow

Foster Romanus has joined the campaign against indiscipline and road carnages!

It’s the GhanaWebRoadSafety walk, happening tomorrow at 6am.



The entire GhanaWeb staff, celebrities including Foster Romanus and Obour who is also lead campaign ambassador, and partners including the MTTD, DVLA, Korle Bu, Fire Service the National Road Safety Authority will be hitting the streets with road safety messages to educate the public.



Proudly sponsored by Verna Mineral Water, Somoco Ghana Ltd. and De’lish restaurant, the walk promises to be fun and educative and participants are assured maximum refreshment as we march the streets to help save lives.

Foster Romanus is on board to support this worthy cause and all are invited to join in.



Saturday November 27, 2021 is the day, the time is 6am prompt and the venue is the Presec Bus stop.



