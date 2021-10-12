‘Join the NDC to help save Ghana’ - Dr. Duffuor drops new video

Dr Kwabena Duffuor, former Finance Minister

Former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, has released a new video canvassing more supporters for the main opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC.

In the one-minute, 21 seconds video posted on his social media handles, Ghanaians from different walks of life are seen speaking in major languages including pidgin about what the NDC means to them.



The former Bank of Ghana governor is the last to express his view standing adjacent the Independence Square in Accra, he says: “What the NDC means to me is that everyone in this country will have an opportunity to achieve the Ghanaian dream.”



The video ends with a call for people to join the NDC to achieve the Ghanaian Dream and to Help Save Ghana before tasking them to reach out to their respective branches and constituencies to register.



‘The Ghanaian Dream’ was at the heart of his earlier video in September when he spoke about the opportunity he got as a young person and why and how same should be made available for today’s youth.



“I was lucky to be allowed to dream of a better life and make it happen and I want every young person in Ghana to have a chance to achieve the Ghanaian dream.

“A real opportunity at making something of themselves, so that they can help build, run and better this great country of ours. We owe this to our children and indeed we owe it to ourselves too.”



The latest video comes at a time there is growing talk that he will contest for the 2024 presidential flagbearership of the NDC.



If he does, he is likely to come up against former President John Dramani Mahama. Mahama is currently on a nationwide ‘Thank You Tour’ after the 2020 polls which he lost to incumbent Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



There has been talk in the NDC that Mahama should be acclaimed because he is the most marketable candidate for the party going into the 2024 polls.



Duffuor has not confirmed or denied the reports that he is interested in contesting for the slot.