Join us probe Atta Mills’ death if you’ve nothing to hide – Annoh-Dompreh dares NDC

MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri,Frank Annoh Dompreh

Member of Parliament(MP) for Nsawam Adoagyiri Frank Annoh Dompreh has called on colleagues in the Minority and members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to join forces as they work at bringing finality to the events surrounding the death of late former President John Evans Atta Mills.

Four Members of Parliament(MPs) on the Majority side of Parliament have filled a Private Members Motion calling on Parliament to form a bi-partisan committee to look into events surrounding the death of Ghana’s former President who died on July 24, 2012.



The four Lawmakers believe that there are several allegations about the death of the late President who could not finish his tenure and so there is the need for Parliament to probe.



Reacting to claims from some members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who say the move is a diversionary tactic of the governing NPP, Frank Annor Dompreh indicated that it’s imperative that an asset like Atta Mills’ death should be probed.



He indicated that Parliament will get to the bottom of what actually killed the former President.

The Nsawam Adoagyiri lawmaker called on members of the Minority and NDC to join forces as they probe the death of the former President if they have nothing to hide.



“It’s unfortunate our colleagues are misinterpreting our patriotic and well-intended action. The late President was a National Asset without contention. We are determined to get to the bottom of this matter, regardless of your unjustifiable worry,” he said in a tweet.



Adding that “If you have nothing to hide, you ought to join the probe to bring finality to such an important matter. This will not undermine other equally important national concerns”.