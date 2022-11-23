0
Join us to end terrorism in West Africa – Akufo-Addo to EU

80663599 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with EU President Charles Michel

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Akufo-Addo has said Ghana must find a way to end terrorism in the sub-region.

He has, thus, sought the collaboration of the European Union in achieving that objective.

Mr Akufo-Addo made the comment when he held bilateral talks with European Council President Charles Michel at the Jubilee House on Monday, 21 November 2022.

Mr Michel is visiting Ghana for the ‘Accra Initiative’, a security summit.

“Today, the epicentre of terrorist activities is Burkina Faso, who is our northern neighbour. Even [Ivory Coast], who is our western neighbour, has also been a subject of these terrorist attacks. So far, touch wood, Ghana has escaped, but for how long can Ghana escape?” Akufo-Addo said.

“I don’t think it can be very long. We have, therefore, to make the adequate preparation to see to what extent we can forestall it and ultimately, the most important: to find a way to actually bring an end to the terrorist menace in West Africa.

“It is not going to be easy but that has to be our goal. Just as they [terrorists] were defeated in the Middle East, we have to do the same here in Ghana,” the President added.

Source: classfmonline.com
