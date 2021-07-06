Join us to fix Ghana; your rooftop, social media noise pointless – Blay to NDC

National Chairman of NPP, Freddie Blay

The better way to fix Ghana is for the opposition parties to join forces with the government party to fashion out good policies to develop the country instead of shouting on rooftops and social media, Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay, has said.

Urging Ghanaians to ditch any #FixTheCountry-inspired protests while addressing a gathering in Ho, capital of the Volta Region, on Sunday, 4 June 2021, for a sod-cutting event toward the construction of the party’s regional head office, Mr Blay said the “better way to fix Ghana is not to shout on the rooftop and on social media but the better way to fix the country is by developing proper policies that will win the mandate of the people in elections and be allowed the space to deliver the mandate”.



The development of the country, Mr Blay noted, “must be a collaborative work between the ruling and opposition parties”.



“Despite the different political approaches and ideological differences, we must unite with a dedication to make our country a better place for the current and future generations,” he said.



Meanwhile, the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged all Ghanaians, particularly the youth and members of the party, to massively participate in Tuesday’s scheduled demonstration, which is being organised under the auspices of the youth wing of the party.



The planned demonstration and street protest, according to the NDC, is to help raise awareness about the state of insecurity and lawlessness in Ghana and compel President Akufo-Addo to wake up from his slumber and act with urgency.



The protest march, the party said, will remind President Akufo-Addo of his responsibilities toward the people of Ghana, especially in the area of public safety and security.

A statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia, said: “It will seek to draw attention of the government to the growing loss of public confidence in the hierarchy of some security agencies”.



“The march will also signal the beginning of public sensitisation activities to compel the government to rid the security agencies of NPP hoodlums and misfits, who have been recruited and are being used to terrorise innocent and peace-loving Ghanaians.



“The march will also be in solidarity with the silent majority of security personnel who are concerned about the undue politicisation of recruitment and appointments to the detriment of professionalism and discipline.”



The NDC stated that it intends to remind the Akufo-Addo junta that Ghanaians have had enough of the state-sponsored brutalities and harassment against innocent, peace-loving citizens.



The NDC said it is alarmed and appalled at the increased-spate of “state-sponsored brutalities, killings and harassment against innocent citizens being supervised by President Akufo-Addo, as was witnessed during the Ayawaso West Wuogon bye-election and the December 7 Polls in Techiman South and other areas, as well as the Gregory Afoko case and the recent murder of Ibrahim Mohammed, aka Kaaka by hoodlums belonging to the NPP and state-sponsored killings and maiming of some innocent youth of Ejura.”



“These issues are of grave concern to Ghanaians across the political spectrum. We, therefore, urge the public to join hands with the youth of the NDC in a common goal to restore sanity into the security services and the nation as a whole,” the statement added.