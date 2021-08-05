Joining NDC cost me big opportunities - Joyce Bawah Mogtari recounts

Aide to Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari

Aide to Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawah Mogtari has recalled losing several opportunities just because she chose to join the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Joyce Bawah Mogtari made this known in a thread on Twitter complaining bitterly about Ghana and the fact that the country’s supposed Democracy is just on papers and not in practice.



“Cry, our beloved country, Ghana! Who says we love and practice democracy? Or that we love and encourage freedom of speech? Or that all other freedoms and liberties are indeed guaranteed, here in our country Ghana?”



Adding that “But I am certainly no stranger in town- transitioning from a Lawyer/ International Public Servant to politician of the NDC has taught me many lessons, lost many opportunities and more”.



To her, the country’s system needs a major fixing to allow for proper structures to work in the favor of the people and not just a select few just because they belong to or know people in power.

“What kind of democracy are we practicing, and then you hear them saying we believe in democracy! Lets fix this country. Let’s fix it now.”





