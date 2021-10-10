Jomoro Assembly fails to endorse MCE nominee

Louisa Iris Arde

Source: GNA

Assembly Members in the Jomoro Municipality have voted against the President's nominee, Madam Louisa Iris Arde, for the post of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).

She polled 32 ‘YES’ votes against 16 ‘NO’ votes with one rejected ballot paper in a secret ballot supervised by the Western Regional Electoral Officer of the Electoral Commission, Madam Angelina Tagoe.



Since Madam Iris Arde could not secure a two-thirds majority of the vote cast, Assembly Members would have to reconvene within ten working days to cast their ballots a second time.



Earlier in a welcoming address, the Western Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah, appealed to Assembly Members to give the President's nominee an overwhelming victory as other districts have done.

He advised the Assembly Members to endorse the nominee for the Assembly to get a substantive MCE to FastTrack development.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro, Madam Afo Toffey, pleaded with the Assembly Members to confirm the nominee.



She expressed her joy that for the first time a woman had been nominated as MCE in the area by the President.