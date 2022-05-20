Jomoro MCE hands over Saint Patrick Catholic Primary School, Half-Assini to contractor

Louisa Iris Arde

Source: Maxwell Addo, Contributor

Hon. Louisa Iris Arde on Tuesday in the company of representatives of the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, were at the St Patrick school premises to hand it over to the contractor, Messrs Estek Vision Limited to commence TOTAL RENOVATION.

This was in line with the earlier promise made to the school about three weeks ago when the MCE visited and saw the dilapidated nature of the building.



Hon. Chief Executive lobbied for this important school project where Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of Ghana schooled and taught.



She thanked Ghana National Gas Company limited for always coming to her aid anytime she called and pleaded with them for continued support to impact lives.

Nana Ayebie Amihere Vl applauded the effort of the Hon. Municipal Chief Executive, for the proactive approach towards the development of the Municipality. He thanked Ghana Gas for coming to the aid of the school and asked for support from his subjects to ensure the smooth completion of the renovation.



Representative of the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Mr. Joseph Ackah assured the Hon. Chief Executive and Nananom of the Company's unflinching support towards the development of Jomoro. He recounted the number of projects the Company has executed in the Municipality.



Messrs Estek Vision Limited, the Contractor for the project pledged to execute quality work and finish ahead of the four months duration within which the project is expected to be complete.