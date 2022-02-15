Jomoro MP breaks grounds for construction of bridge at Bentelebo

Dorcas Afo Toffey performing the groundbreaking ceremony

Dorcas Afo Toffey, the Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency on Sunday, February 13, 2022 broke grounds for the construction of a bridge at Bentelobo in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The 24-feet motorable bridge will connect the communities of Bentelebo and Tweakor to other communities in the municipality.



In a Facebook post, Dorcas Afo Toffey said that the absence of a bridge has impacted on the community negatively.



She disclosed that the members of the community have for years faced issues in transporting food, rubber, cocoa and other cash crops from the town.



Dorcas Afo Toffey said that the bridge comes as a relief for schoolchildren in the communities who have their education disrupted by the breakdown of the bridge.



“The people of Bentelebo and Tweakor have been cut off from the rest of the country by a broken wooden footbridge. These are places where food, rubber, cocoa and other cash crops are transported from and to nearby markets for the benefit of the entire country.

“Just as the people are losing heavily in income generation from their declined farming activities due to the aforementioned impediment, the country is also losing in revenue generation. School children have had to halt their education. It has not been easy for traders and artisans either”.



The Jomoro lawmaker says she has assurance from the contractor that the construction of the bridge would be completed within thirty days.



“The contractor, Engineer Anaman, at the ceremony indicated that he had planned to complete the project in 2 months but upon realizing the magnitude of the problem, he has now decided to complete it in a month”.



In a related development, the MP has offered financial support to some students in the constituency who are in various tertiary institution across the country.



“Another set of tertiary students have received financial assistance from my outfit and that makes it the third time I have assisted students financially in 2022.

“It is my prayer that the Lord will give these students the wisdom, understanding and knowledge for which they school,” she posted on social media.





