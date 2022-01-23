Jomoro MP provides laptops to Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School after GhanaWeb report

Affo-Toffey promises to build ICT lab for Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School

Correspondence from Western Region

Dorcas Afo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, has gifted Nana Avo-Nwiah Basic School at Tikobo Number Two Forest Junction community in the Jomoro constituency laptops to enhance effective teaching and learning.



This school made the news in 2021 after GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent Daniel Kaku reported the plight of the pupils and teaching staff who use stones as computer mice to learn ICT.



Following the report by GhanaWeb, Dorcas Afo-Toffey visited the school on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, and gave nine (9) laptops to the school.



The laptops were to be given to the nine teachers in the school to be used to teach the pupils in the school.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent, Dorcas Afo-Toffey commended GhanaWeb for the report.

She said the report compelled her to find ways and means to provide the school with the laptops.



"In fact, let me thank GhanaWeb for visiting Jomoro to see the condition of the school and reporting it to the world. This is what journalists of this country should do. After reading the story and watching the video in the story, I was touched and I said to myself that this can't be happening in Ghana in the 21st century...", she said.



Giving reasons she decided on laptops and not regular computers, she said, "the school doesn't have an ICT laboratory".



She has, therefore, pledged to construct a new classroom block with an ICT center for the school before 2024.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey who became the MP for Jomoro on January 7, 2021, urged the teaching staff to make good use of the laptops.

She took the opportunity to advise the school children to take their studies seriously since they are the future leaders of this country.



Dorcas Afo-Toffey as a parent advised parents to instill discipline in the wards and invest massively in their children's education.



Mr. Cletus Azupe, the headmaster of the school who received the laptops, expressed profound appreciation to the MP.



"We never thought our MP can come to our aid at this moment, in fact, we are very happy. Today our pupils can feel comfortable when learning ICT, may Almighty God bless her abundantly", he said.



He added that the school would continue to pray to God to help the MP to get money to build a new school building and ICT center to replace the existing wooden structure they've been using.

Meanwhile, the school children expressed their happiness and thanked the MP for the support.



See pictures from the donation below.







