Jomoro MP’s son, driver arrested for road traffic offence, obstructing police officer

Mon, 13 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Daniel Bulu, the personal driver of Jomoro MP, Dorcas Affo-Toffey and her son, Emmanuel Boadu, have been arrested by the Police from Okpoi Gonno in Accra for a road traffic offence and obstructing an officer from performing his duties.

The MP’s driver reportedly refused to stop when Police officers attempted to stop him for driving in the middle of the road with the siren of the vehicle on.

He was subsequently charged with careless driving, while the MP's son has been charged with Offensive Conduct.

According to a Starr News report, the MP who was in the car at the time ordered the driver not to stop when the officers attempted to stop them.

When they were chased and forced to stop, the passenger in the front seat of the four-whee vehicle of the lawmaker reportedly verbally abused the arresting officer and obstructed him from performing his duties.

They were subsequently arrested and taken to the Manet police station but Dorcas Affo-Toffey and other family members were able to secure bail for them.

The suspects are to appear at the La Motor Court on Monday morning.

