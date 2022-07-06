0
Jomoro MP supports construction of clinic at Amokwaw Suazo

Dorcas Affo Toffey Jomoro MP Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament of Jomoro

Wed, 6 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dorcas Affo-Toffey, the Member of Parliament of Jomoro has donated 100 bags of cement to aid the construction of a clinic at Amokwaw Suazo.

In a donation made on her behalf by the NDC executives of Jomoro, Dorcas Toffey appealed to the contractors to expedite works and ensure that the project is completed in time.

The MP via a Facebook post announced that she decided to support the construction of the facility due to the benefit it could bring to residents of Amokwaw Suazo and its environs.

She disclosed that the facility, when completed will cater for the health needs of five communities with proximity to Amokwaw Suazo.

She believes the facility which will be equipped with modern health tools and accommodation will attract the best health practitioners to the area and improve healthcare delivery in the constituency.

Read her post below

100 bags of Dzata Cement were donated to the good people of Amokwaw Suazo for the completion of their Clinic.

In addition to Amokwaw Suazo, the project is expected to serve 5 nearby communities including Old Ankasa, Frenchman, Faya, Odoyefe and Paradise.

It is also expected to attract health workers, especially nurses, such that they stay and deliver their best services in the community for an appreciable period of time.

It is my hope that the project gets completed in time. I was represented by my constituency executives in the donation of the material.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
