Jomoro Municipal Assembly supports PWDs with wheelchairs

File Photo

The Jomoro Municipal Assembly in the Western Region has supported twenty people living with disabilities (PWDs) with wheelchairs.

Additionally, twelve (12) people living with disabilities (PWDs) who are currently schooling received cheques to pay their school fees and cater for other expenses.



Making the presentation at Half Assini on Friday, May 20, 2022, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Jomoro Municipality, Madam Louisa Iris Arde commended President Akufo-Addo for increasing the Disability Fund Component of the District Assemblies Common Fund, from 2 percent to 3 percent.



"During NDC era, the common fund for our disabled people was 2 percent but today it is 3 percent and we need to commend President Akufo-Addo because during NDC era, they couldn't use it to buy anything, the Assemblies only share the money to them, in our era, we are not sharing the money to them but we are using it to buy items for them and the disabled people have commended President Akufo-Addo for this initiative", she stated.



She said the Jomoro Fund Management would continue to use to use the funds to support every disable person in the Municipality.



The MCE revealed that the NPP government led by President Akufo-Addo is poised to address some concerns of the disabilities in Ghana and urged the beneficiaries to pray hard for President Akufo-Addo and the NPP government to enable them keep the disabled in mind.



"Today's event is a clear demonstration that government is poised to ensure that people with living with disabilities have a good stand in society and the family. Let us pray for God's guidance along the part of truth, justice and to enable the President and the NPP Government to acquaint themselves with you, more than we are seeing today", she said.

The MCE took the opportunity to encourage the disabled people in the area not to be discouraged with their condition.



She said, "God has a reason for each decision he took and that, we must be thankful for that". As the adage goes...."Disability is not inability" and that, their current situation shouldn't overshadow their God-given talents".



She admonished the beneficiaries not to sell the wheelchairs but should rather use them for the intended purpose.



"I will beg you not to sell the wheelchairs and go back to the streets to beg for survival, use it for your movement and as I have said, the Assembly would continue to assist you", she urged.



Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to the newsmen in the area, gave thanks to the Assembly especially the MCE for thinking about them.



They promised to use the wheelchairs for their movement, "we will not sell it, we will use it to walk, we are also appealing to the Assembly to help us to money to do business".