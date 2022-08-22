Jomoro Rural Bank constructs toilet facility for Tikobo One clinic

Photo from the commissioning of the toilet facility

The Jomoro Rural Bank PLC has constructed an ultra-modern toilet and bath facility worth GHc78,909.50 to the Tikobo Number One community clinic in the Jomoro Municipality of the Western Region.

The facility comprises two toilets and one bathroom for female patients, two toilets and one bathroom for male patients and two toilets for staff of the clinic.



Each division had a common area containing a hand washing basin.



The floors and walls of the facility were beautifully tiled and the ceiling nicely done with plastic T&J.



Speaking at a short and well-attended ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bank, Mr. Adormah Mawunyo said the decision of the Board of Directors of the Bank to undertake the project followed a request received from the Assemblyman of Tikobo No.1 Electoral Area and the Physician Assistant of the clinic, who expressed concern for the health needs of the people and the strategic location of the clinic.



Sited at the Tikobo No.1 Clinic which is at the center of the Jomoro Municipality,the toilet and bath facility, the CEO said, would serve the needs of not only the people of Tikobo No.1 but Jomoro, Western Region and traders from all parts of the country who converge on the Tikobo No.1 market on Thursdays and may go to the Clinic to seek medical attention.



The CEO said the bank was determined to provide more of such facilities in its operational areas.

He therefore called on existing and potential customers of the bank to continue to do good business with it.



Vice Chairman of the Bank, Mr. Samuel Alex Bervel charged authorities of the Clinic to take very good care of the facility.



For his part, Mr. Thomas Kwasi Addae, the Physician Assistant of the Clinic who together with staff of the Clinic couldn't hide their joy, thanked the Bank immensely for the kind gesture and promised to put the facility to good use.



He said plans were underway to upgrade the Tikobo No.1 Clinic to a Polyclinic.



The Assemblyman for Tikobo No.1 Electoral Area, Mr.Augustine Pascal Yankey, also thanked the Bank for addressing the age-old problem of the Clinic.



Present at the function were some Board and staff members of the Bank, traditional leaders, the clergy, staff of the Tikobo No.1 Clinic, officials from the Municipal Health Directorate and the media.