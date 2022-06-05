Jon Benjamin described Akufo-Addo as an 'arrogant president' after I was 'attacked' - Blakk Rasta claims

Blakk Rasta meets Akufo-Addo

I performed my best on the night, Blakk Rasta narrates performing for Jon Benjamin



I am not a riffraff, Blakk Rasta



Blakk Rasta has narrated a moment when he met President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at an event and how a rather unfortunate thing happened, making a former High Commissioner of Britain to Ghana, Jon Benjamin, allegedly describe the president as ‘arrogant.’



The outspoken radio presenter and musician explained that he had performed one of his best at the event they met at and believing in the ideals of the president, he made an attempt to go say hello to him.



He explained that after shaking the hands of the former president, John Agyekum Kufuor, he attempted to make same for President Akufo-Addo, but what happened next shocked him.

“When the former British High Commissioner, Jon Benjamin, was leaving, he invited me and Wiyaala to come and perform. We performed our best and as I was performing, that was when the President Akufo-Addo walked in, and I was happy that this was my president and that he was the one pushing the agenda for a Ghana Beyond Aid and so since I like him, I would shake his hands and thank him from saving us from the claws of Mahama."



“When I attempted moving towards the president, as there were other dignitaries including Kufuor – whose hands I shook, when I tried to shake Nana Akufo-Addo’s hands, somebody behind him smacked my hand hard. I’m telling you, I don’t know if he had claws or something but when I looked, I had blisters on my hand,” he said.



Speaking in an interview with XYZ TV and seen by GhanaWeb, Blakk Rasta said that this action was so unexpected, he was further amazed that the president did nothing about this.



He claimed that the former High Commissioner, who had seen what happened, had no other reason than to exclaim, describing Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as arrogant.



“My own president; I am not a riffraff; you know who I am. The president had folded his arms and was just looking on and I said to myself if you can slap my hand like this in public, what then will you do to the Nima boy or the Ashaiman boy you don’t know? And so it was after this that the High Commissioner told me, ‘Excuse this arrogant president,’ and maybe I shouldn’t have said that but that is what he said."

“You see, Nana Addo is one man that you don’t need glasses to see that he is arrogant. In fact, before he came into the presidency, WikiLeaks reported that this was a man Ghanaians saw as arrogant,” he said.







Watch him talk about it here:



