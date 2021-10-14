Joseph Sam confirmed Upper Manya Krobo DCE

Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister

The President’s nominee for the position of District Chief Executive (DCE) of Upper Manya Krobo, Joseph Sam, has been confirmed at a colorful ceremony held at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

The district has 48 assembly members out of which 47 were present to cast their votes.



Mr Sam pulled 46 votes representing 98 percent of the total valid votes cast to be confirmed DCE.



The election was under the supervision of the Electoral Commission.



His confirmation made it the second opportunity offered Mr Sam to serve as the DCE for the area.



His first time was during President Kufuor’s administration where he served for only six months and saw his party, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) losing power to the NDC in 2008.

Mr Sam swore the Oath of Office and Secrecy to officially take over the administration of the district as the DCE.



Swearing him in, the Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong, thanked the assembly members for the trust reposed in the nominee and voted massively to confirm him. It is against this background that he was so convinced that the chiefs and people of the district were just not looking at the person nominated but the spirit in him to work for the betterment of the area.



The minister assured the assembly members that, their long-awaited motorcycles would be given to them this month, to enable them to continuously and effectively execute their mandate.



In his acceptance speech, the DCE thanked the President for the nomination and the assembly members for confirming him.



He promised to run an open door administration to bring everybody who matters to ensure holistic development of the district.

The immediate past DCE, Felix Nartey Odjao, congratulated his successor and called for prayers and support for him.



He indicated that development was his hallmark so as all the past DCEs, the current and those yet to come in the future, have the same ambition for the district adding that, life was about moving forward in a positive direction.



Mr Odjao pledged to give the new DCE the needed and necessary support to succeed in office.



The Paramount Chief of the Manya Krobo Traditional Area, Nene Sakite, charged the new DCE not to be complacent over his second coming, but rather see it as an opportunity to serve and not to be served.