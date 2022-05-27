1
Joseph Yamin runs to court to stop NPP regional delegates’ conference

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A former National Democratic Congress Regional Secretary in the Ashanti Region, Joseph Yamin, has filed an injunction application to stop the ruling New Patriotic Party, from holding its regional delegates conference at the Regional Coordinating Council.

The NPP is expected to organize its delegates’ conference on Friday at the premises of the Regional Coordinating Council.

But in an exparte injunction application, Mr. Yamin is asking the court to restrain the party from holding the conference at that venue.

The court is expected to hear his argument today, Thursday.

However, the party has quickly changed the venue of the polls to the Baba Yara Sports Stadium although the court was yet to sit on the matter.



Source: rainbowradioonline.com
