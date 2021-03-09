Joshua Alabi for 2024 posters pop up

The posters are making rounds on social media

Stalwart of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Professor Joshua Alabi has finally broken his silence on advertisements that he is lacing his boots to contest for the flagbearership position of the NDC to represent it in the 2024 Presidential Elections.

According to the NDC big man whom many believe has ambitions of contesting the party’s 2024 flagbearership, he has nothing to do with the latest posters and persons behind the advertisements should be ignored.



Posters had emerged on social media showing that Prof Alabi intends to lead the NDC into the 2024 Presidential Election. But using the same media, Prof Alabi has stressed that the posters are fake. He however failed to say whether or not he will contest for the position.



Prof Alabi served as campaign manager for the NDC in the 2020 General Elections after losing the flagbearership race to John Mahama in 2019.

In 2019, he came second but John Mahama gave him a very wide gap: while John Mahama secured 95.23% of the votes, Prof Alabi managed to get a paltry 1.52%. The rest of the votes were shared by four other competitors.



Prof Alabi has come under some criticism for not doing much to ensure John Mahama’s victory. But his admirers say he did his best.