Journalist exposed over shoddy galamsey report

Charles Owusu was accused of engaging in galamsey

A political activist and Social Media Communicator of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Sir Obama Pokuase has published documents on his Facebook challenging a galamsey news reportage filed by Multimedia's Kumasi based reporter, Erastus Asare Donkor indicting Charles Owusu, Head of Monitoring, Forestry Commission.

The journalist in a report aired on Joynews and published on Myjoyonline earlier this week alleged among other things that Charles Owusu, Head of Monitoring, Forestry Commission and a relative of the late Sir John is the owner of Kingsperp Mining Company; something which Charles has denied vehemently.



Read below Sir Obama Pokuase's post:



ATTN: Erastus Asare Donkor (Journalist)



I've watched your latest galamsey news report aired on JoyNews and the allegations therein against Charles Owusu, Head of Monitoring, Forestry Commission. I must say you did a terrible job!



While I'll be the first to support any journalist who exposes or attempts to expose the ills in our country, I'll do my conscience a great disservice if I don't speak about this unfair reportage you've thrown out.

Integrity is all that a man has. To put it mildly, your news item is full of factual inaccuracies, intellectual dishonesty and hearsays. There's no iota of truth in your report relative to Charles Owusu's involvement.



FACTS:



1. Charles Owusu is not a relative of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John) as your story alleges.



2. Charles Owusu is not the owner/shareholder/ staff or beneficiary of the operations of Kingsperp Mining Company Ltd.



3. Kingsperp Mining Company is doing legitimate mining not galamsey. They have legitimate access to the concession they are working on.

4. The company has a valid Entry Permit from the Forestry Commission to operate in that enclave.



5. The company has a mining lease from the Minerals Commission to do its work.



6. Charles Owusu is not responsible for the issuance of Entry Permits nor Mining Lease, let alone influence the process.



7. Charles Owusu, since the demise of the late Sir John has not undertaken any assignment in the said area.



PS:

For the avoidance of doubt, all documents covering the activities and operations of Kingsperp Mining Company Limited are attached herewith for your perusal. A simple check on the ownership/Directors of the Company at the Registrar General's Department would have saved you from putting out this half-baked fact.



The code of ethics and principles of good journalism enjoins you to give a hearing to both sides of an issue but that was not the case in this instance. You chose to cause irreparable damage to Charles for reasons best known to you.



The era where some of you media practitioners threw the ethics and principles of good journalism to the dogs and engaged in sensationalism at the mercy of fairness and accuracy must be a thing of the past.



Sir-Obama Pokuase



