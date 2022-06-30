Journalist secures injunction against swearing-in of new GJA president

Albert Dwumfuor, GJA president-elect

GJA elects new executives

Journalist heads to court over bribery allegations against GJA president-elect



Journalist wants GJA to declare elections null and void



A member of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has filed an application against the swearing-in of the nearly elected GJA president, Albert Dwumfuor.



In a suit filed by Justice Lee Adoboe, he argues that the bribery allegations levelled against Mr. Dwumfuor should have been investigated before the elections were held.



He prayed to the court to declare the election of Albert Dwumfuor as GJA President null and void.



The injunction was served to the officials of the GJA on Wednesday, a day before the swearing-in of the newly elected executives, Citinewsroom.com reports.

“We are going to lay our facts bare before the court – the reasons we want the elections to be annulled. The swearing-in has been injuncted by the High court and investigations are being conducted into the allegations for the public to be made aware of the findings, and then we move forward from there,” Justice Adoboe stated



Albert Kwabena Dwumfour was elected the new Ghana Journalists Association President on June 24, 2022.



The media consultant and Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies won against the Editor of the Ghanaian Times and former General Secretary of the GJA, Dave Agbenu, and a Communications Consultant, Gayhart Mensah.



While Albert Dwumfuor polled 233 votes, Gayheart Mensah got 181 votes and Dave Agbenu had 142 votes.



Over 800 members of the GJA cast their ballots today, June 24, 2022, to elect the new national and regional executives.



Below is the suit













NYA/BOG