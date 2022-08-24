Journalist threatens legal action against Australian High Commission over ‘mistreatment’

Mercy Catherine Adjabeng was in charge of Public Affairs & Events at the Australian High Commission

A former Ghanaian employee of the Australian High Commission, Mrs Mercy Catherine Adjabeng, has threatened to take legal action against the Commission for “misrepresentation, unfair and unjust treatment”.

According to Madam Catherine Adjabeng who was the Public Affairs and Event Manager at the Commission, the employers had demoted her from the level due her, contrary to their agreement.



The former Multimedia Group journalist on Facebook on August 16, 2022, said after her initial resignation from the position on 30th September 2021, the High Commission approached her and requested her return due to her “knowledge, skillset and expertise”.



“I agreed, took on some additional roles and maintained that these reflect and I was paid for it. That was going to be above the previous level that I resigned (Level 5), so it would be above Level 5,” said the aggrieved staff of the Australian High Commission.



“All the while I worked, I continued to request formal confirmation of my new Level status. Despite affirmations that this would be honoured, it was not. There were consistent email requests and many reassurances, but no action was taken. When I finally received formal confirmation of my employment, I had been demoted”

According to her, the demotion was from level 5 to level 4 adding, “this demotion came together with treatment that fails the standards set by the Australian High Commission of respect, transparency, and community.”



Madam Catherine speaking about the latter, said that on her last day staff of the Commission “hounded me out of the building treating me with disrespect, a lack of humanity and a lack of professionalism” which she finds very appalling.



While seeking “an apology and receipt of compensation at the level agreed for my re-engagement, she is taking legal action against the commission, and petitioning relevant institutions among other actions.”