Journalists are partly to blame for trending doom prophecies in Ghana – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Leader of GUM, Christian Kwabena Andrews

Leader of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Christian Kwabena Andrews, also known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has said that Ghanaian journalists are partly to blame for the doom prophecies trending in the country.

He made these comments on the back of the police’s warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people especially celebrities in the country.



Kyiri Abosom made known that sometimes these prophets have no intention of publicly putting the fear of death in people. However, journalists will “push them” till these prophets publicly declare death on others.



He was speaking in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show when he stated: “Journalists are also to blame for doom prophecies. You push people to the limit to the extent that now they [the prophets] have to publicly prophesy about these things. I doubt the man of God who prophesied in Shatta Wale’s case intended on mentioning anyone’s name. But the journalists will push these prophets to mention names. That is what made the prophet mention Shatta Wale’s name and now he is in a big mess.”

The Ghana Police Service has sent a strong warning to prophets who publicly spell doom on people especially celebrities in the country.



According to the police, such acts are against the laws of Ghana and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the full rigours of the law.



This comes after the arrest of Prophet Steven Akwasi Appiah, popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe who prophesied that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.