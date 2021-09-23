Journalists do not know it all, they should accept criticisms – Sefa Kayi

Kwami Sefa Kayi

• Kwami Sefa Kayi has advised journalists to accept criticisms

• He said, journalists, do not know it all



• Kwami Sefa Kayi is the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show



Kwami Sefa Kayi, the host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show, has stated that his colleague journalists do not know it, therefore, they should accept criticisms.



According to him, he sometimes gets worried when journalists behave as if they are above criticism.



“I think we’ve become very opinionated, which is good in some breath but sometimes we think we know it all. I noticed a lot of journalists and media practitioners don’t like to be critiqued.

“We think that we know it all and we think that the moment we have an opinion, that should be the overriding opinion,” Sefa Kayi told Joy News in an interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Kwami Sefa Kayi further stated that, the media plays a critical role as the fourth estate of the realm and journalists must learn to accommodate criticism when they are wrong.



“We can’t be right all the time. We should learn to be able to accept that much as we critique others, others will critique us.



“The fact that we are the fourth estate of the realm, the fact that we watch the watchman doesn’t mean that we will always get it right. So, we should also be able to accept criticism,” he said.



To Kwami Sefa Kayi, if anyone: “disagrees with my views, defeat me with superior argument. Don’t defeat me with threats and insults.”