Journalists for Tourism Advocacy wage war against depletion of forest areas in Western Region

Executive Director, Journalists For Tourism Advocacy (JTA), Zambaga Rufai Saminu

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Journalists For Tourism Advocacy (JTA) has called on Ghanaians to respect the environment and stop depleting forests with human activities.

The organization has identified the Ankasa forest in Jomoro, Monkey Sanctuary in Takoradi, Wetlands along the coast, Amanzuri wetlands in Ellembelle among others as important tourist attractions that should be jealousy protected.



Speaking in an interview, the Executive Director of the organization, Zambaga Rufai Saminu, explained that since Tourism is an important hallmark of economic development, citizens must be extremely cautious about how they manage tourists attractions in the country.



According to him, the campaign to protect these tourists attractions should not be limited to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Forestry Commission (FC), or central government, but ought to be embraced as a collective responsibility of all citizens.



"We need to conserve our forests, build more forests, restore and revive those under threat because of human activities in order to conserve our tourists attractions", he called.



He said Ghana has one of the most beautiful environments, natural habitats, and monsoons that must all be protected against present destruction.



The Journalists For Tourism Advocacy believe the future of this country is tied to our environment, and therefore, we must do everything in our capacity as individuals, organizations, and civil society organizations to keep the environment healthier, natural, and productive.

"There is a saying that when the last tree dies, the last man dies. That is why it is significant to promote tourism with our natural sites that must be developed and packaged well for both inbound and outbound tourists," he urged.



He revealed that the monkeys in the Takoradi Monkey Sanctuary are being killed as a game by residents of New Takoradi, one of the coastal communities in the Western Region at the blind side of authorities.



"Civil Society Organizations must speak and draw the attention of government to this inhumane activities. The monkeys in the forests are under threat. If they can not speak for themselves, society must do. We must restore hope and build the confidence of outbound tourists visiting our country that we truly care about the animals. Their lives and existence matter, just as human beings.



Aside from that, they account for the beauty and attraction of the Sanctuary as one of the urban tourist destinations in Ghana," he bemoaned.



The Western Regional Secretary of GJA concluded that "The same way our forests are being destroyed, urbanization activities also continue to threaten wetlands with new projects and building of structures for various development activities across the country."