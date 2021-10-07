Journalists heckled, attacked at nominee confirmation in Atebubu

Journalists were not allowed to cover the confirmation of the nominee

Correspondence from Bono Region

Journalists on Tuesday, October 6, 2021, were prevented from covering the confirmation of the president’s nominee for the position of Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) in the Atebubu-Amantin Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The Municipal Assembly Hall, the venue for the confirmation of Edward Owusu became chaotic as media practitioners tried fruitlessly to bulldoze their way to the hall but security operatives and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will not bulge and asked them to back off.



Tempers at a point flared up compelling some of the journalists to openly engage in heated arguments with the security men who still stood their grounds and insisted that they were acting on strict instructions.



Although media men from Joy News, UTV, Adom TV, Citi TV/Citi FM, Star FM, Atoobu FM, and other media houses tried, the hall was still a no-go area for them.



Some of them had to be accosted from the place by the security men as there was fear things could escalate and it was clear that the presence of the media was not welcomed.



One of the affected journalists condemned the action by describing it as an attack on media freedom and a dent in our democracy.

Another also recounted how he was allegedly manhandled by some police officers after they saw him filming the heated exchanges ensuing at the venue.



“I was physically attacked by some police officers and some party faithfuls when they spotted me filming the commotion.”



Meanwhile, despite the earlier setback, calm was later restored and voting proceeded with Edward Owusu securing 43 out of 45 votes representing 95.56 percent to be confirmed.



