Journalists urged to be professional in their reportage on 2022 Fetu Afahye

Paramount Chief of Oguaaman, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II

As preparations are underway for the commemoration of the 2022 Fetu Afahye, the Oguaa Traditional Council has urged local journalists to exhibit utmost professionalism with the reports on the festival.

This, the Council explains, is necessary because the festival’s success depends on journalists’ work, so it is critical that they verify all information before publication.



The Oguaa Fetu Afahye like other festivals in Ghana came to a halt with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country two years ago.



Addressing the media ahead of the climax of this year’s festival, the Paramount Chief of Oguaaman, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II said it is very important for journalists to portray Cape Coast in a way that will attract more visitors to the metropolis and the region as a whole.



The Paramount Chief noted it is for this reason that the council carefully chose the theme: Making Cape Coast Great again through Education, Tourism and Development, in order to revitalize and restore Cape Coast to its former glory.

To this end, he called on the media to partner with the Oguaa Traditional Council to make public the program lineup of the 2022 Fetu Afahye Festival for massive participation.



While activities such as the confinement of the Omanhene, Yam festival, ban on fishing and drumming have already begun to commemorate the 2022 Fetu Afahye, other activities scheduled for the festival include; Vigils, Regatta, youth day, Bakatue Day, sanitation day, Launching of Oguaaman Film, durbar day among others.



Activities prior to the climax on 3rd September will begin on the 29th of August 2022.



Osabarima Kwesi Arthur II admonished individuals or groups who wish to transact business during the festival to make an effort to obtain authorization from the planning committee.