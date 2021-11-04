Juaben MCE Saga: Assembly Members were right in rejecting president's nominee - Kwamena Duncan

Former Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan, has vehemently condemned the New Juaben MCE nominee, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, over a video that surfaced on social media showing the nominee angrily requesting refund of bribes he paid to some Assembly members.

Mr. Sarfo Kantanka was rejected twice during Assembly elections to determine his confirmation.



He was captured in a viral video threatening some members to return a sum of GHC 1000 he paid to them for their endorsement or face his wrath.



Following the incident, the Police arrested him and he was later granted bail.



The Special Prosecutor is said to have also taken the matter up and invited the MCE nominee to assist in his investigations.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, the Minister complimented the Assembly members for rejecting Alex Sarfo Kantanka.

He bemoaned the nominee's behavior explaining his demeanor tells that he would have disgraced the President if appointed.



"The Assembly was right. The Assembly was right, first, rejecting him and, second, rejecting him," he exclaimed.



He advised the MMDCEs to exhibit a good character as they represent the President in their various districts.



