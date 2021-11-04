Juaben MCE approval: Asking assembly Members to kneel a dent on democracy – Pratt

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwasi Pratt Jnr, has expressed displeasure in the kneeling of some assembly members by the New Juaben Traditional Council.

The statement by Mr Pratt comes after reports from New Juaben suggested that some assembly members were forced to kneel before the Paramount Chief of the area, Barima Otuo Siriboe for voting against the President’s Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee.



Speaking to host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Kwesi Pratt explained that if indeed some assembly members were made to kneel before the Paramount Chief of the area then the action has to be condemned with all seriousness.



According to Kwesi Pratt, the element of coercion is clearly present when assembly members are asked to kneel for exercising their right to vote.



“ This act should not be entertained. We are in Accra, does the NPP seek permission from the Ga Mantse. Do all the Accra based organizations seek persission from the Ga Mantse before organizing any conference. We need to stop this. This act is a dent on our democracy,” Kwesi Pratt added.

Meanwhile, The Juaben Traditional Council has debunked the information describing it as “vicious lies and propaganda”.



The council in a statement asked the public to dismiss the fake news.



The Council explained that no Assembly member was forced to kneel to apologise to the Chairman of the Council of State at his palace.



“At no point was any assembly member forced to kneel for voting against the nominee. After all the Omanhene had no mechanism to know how members voted. When the issues were put before the Nominee, he apologized to the Members for any shortcomings on his part. His apology was duly accepted by the Members. Nana thereafter reconciled the two parties,” part of the statement read.