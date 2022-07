Omane Aboagye is now the MCE for Juaben

All 24 members who attended an Assembly meeting on Thursday, voted to endorse the President’s nominee for Juaben, Omane Aboagye.

He secured 100% ‘Yes’ votes after a delayed election.

The Presiding Member, Osei Tutu also received 79.3% votes after two other candidates – Kwadwo Sarpong and Joseph Asare, stepped down.