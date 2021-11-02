Juabeng MCE Vote: MP reportedly assaulted, youth chase out Regional Minister - Reports

MP for Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere

The Member of Parliament(MP) for the Atwima Nwabiagya South Constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere has reportedly been manhandled by marauding youth following the second outright rejection of the president’s nominee for the Municipal Chief Executive, MCE, position for the Juabeng Municipality, Alexander Sarfo Kantanka.

The nominee failed to secure the necessary votes to allow him to become MCE, out of 26 assembly members who voted on Monday, only 10 affirmed his nomination, making him unfit for the position.



It is the rejection that triggered the anger of the youth who had suspected that the presence of some government officials at the premises influenced the decisions of the assembly members.



As at the time of filing this story, Hon. Emmanuel Agyei Anhwere had been whisked away by the police and was under protection at the Juaben Police Station while the Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah had also been chased out of the town by the angry youth.

Meanwhile, the President has revoked the appointments of four persons who were serving as government appointees in the Juaben Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region.



This came in the morning ahead of processes to confirm the president’s nominee, Alexander Sarfo-Kantanka as MCE for Juaben after he was outrightly rejected by the assembly members on his first attempt.



The president however renominated Mr. Sarfo Kantanka who is the Constituency Chairman of the NPP in Juaben but the process to confirm him last week ended in a stalemate as the assembly members cited intimidation following the deployment of heavily armed soldiers and police personnel to monitor the event.