Juabeng MCE nominee is politically immature – NPP communicator

Kafui Amegah, Member of the New Patriotic Party

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s communication team, Kafui Amegah, has described the Juabeng MCE nominee Alex Sarfo Kantanka as “an immature politician”.

Kafui believes that it was below the belt that the MCE nominee will throw tantrums after he was rejected by the assembly members.



In a video circulating online, Alex is seen demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to some Assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.



But Kafui reacting to this incident, told Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show, “He is politically immature. He had an ill-motive to entice people to affirm him. Every serving stool has power. If you are proud and you are in a service position, it will definitely show. You have taken a loan to bribe people to affirm you and when it didn’t go well, you are telling the whole world. The MCE nominee shouldn’t have spoken. He has shown his weaknesses.”



During his conversation on the show, the NPP communication member sarcastically appealed to assembly members to refund the nominee’s ‘bribe’ to him as it could be that he owes his family a lot. “They should help him and give his money back or else his family will deal with him,” he said.

The President’s nominee for the Juaben Municipal Assembly, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, has been captured in a secretly filmed video demanding a refund of the bribe he paid to some Assembly members after they rejected him during a nearly chaotic confirmation process.



The rejected nominee was seen hurling insults and curses at some individuals believed to be Assembly members.



In some instances, he was seen angrily exchanging words with some assembly members and demanding the return of monies paid to them.