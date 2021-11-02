Juaboso DCE voting challenged in court

The PM of Juaboso District Assembly, Adu Blankson Jnr

The Presiding Member (PM) of Juaboso District Assembly, Adu Blankson Jnr, has filed a writ at an Accra High Court, challenging the confirmation of Godfred Kwabena Agyei Asante as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Juaboso.

Filed on Monday, November 1, the writ is praying the Court declares the voting as illegal and void as there was no meeting presided over by him.



Again, the Presiding Member cites how some 11 Assembly members had no notice of the process.



Mr Agyei Asante was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the DCE on Sunday, September 19 but was rejected by Assembly members after polling 11 out of 23 votes on Tuesday, October 5, in first voting.

A second round was later held without 11 Assembly members after Mr Blankson was re-nominated by the President.



This is what the PM wants the High Court to declare of no legal effect.