Juaboso MP commissions 2 separate health facilities valued at ¢250,000

Kwabena Mintah Akandoh

Source: Kwesi Parker Wilson, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Juaboso, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh has commissioned two separate Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound with essential medical equipment and supplies at New Somanye and Kwesi Addae Krom in his constituency.

The CHPS compound, valued at GH¢250,000 each, formed part of the MP’s efforts to ensure access to quality health care delivery in the area, especially among women and children.



According to the Ranking Member on the Health Committee, the facility was built with accumulated savings from his earnings and the MP's Common Fund.



Addressing community members at the commissioning of the event, Mr Akandoh observed that, residents within the catchment areas will no longer have to travel long distances for medical care.



"I came to you after 2016 to assess your needs and you asked for a CHPS compound. I assured you of my commitment to the construction of such a project. With your help and the little revenue from the common fund, we've managed to put up a 7-room health facility for our people."



The New Somanya facility has two female wards, a consulting room, a dispensary and accommodation for the health officials while the Addai Krom Health centre has 4 rooms, one serving as a consulting room, the other a dispensary and the rest forwards.



The health centre at New Somanye will serve some 8 communities including Aboboyaa, Yaw Gyem, Mamprusi Nsonyame, Toyafie, Dodosuo among others.

The other one at Kwesi Addeakrom will also serve about 7 communities including, Manso Krom, Awiahfu junction and Santasi junction.



The MP also used the occasion to also donate an undisclosed amount of money as seed funds for the operationalization of the health facility and about 5 boxes of light bulbs to illuminate the vicinity around the health centres.



He however urged the community members to own and maintain the facility to ensure access to basic health care services as well as promote good and healthy living in the area.



The health officials there, the chiefs and opinion leaders were excited about the construction of the chips compound.



One of the residents, Grace Ansah recounted how she lost her relative due to the absence of a health center. In her view, the commissioning of the New Somanye health facility will go a long way to assist with health care delivery