Jubilating over 2022 budget as if hardship only affects NDC members is misguided – Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Information Minister Felix Ofosu Kwakye has expressed worry over jubilation by some members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over the approval of the 2022 budget in its current form.

According to him, the hardship that will visit the people of Ghana as a result of approving the budget will not exclude them regardless of the fact that they belong to the NPP.



He noted that the budget will come into full force in January indicating that they should also expect some increases in fuel prices.



Majority Group in Parliament on November 30 overturned the decision by the Minority in Parliament and approved the 2022 budget regardless of the opposition it faced from the public.



Read Ofosu Kwakye’s post here:

If you are a Ghanaian, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, with the help of their MPs, has given you the biggest middle finger ever.



Despite your protestations, they have rammed down your throat, a 1.75% E-Levy, a 25-30% increase in the prices of imported items because of the reversal of the Benchmark Value discount and a 15% increase in over 20,000 different fees and charges paid for the service of 129 MDAs to be adjusted upwards every year.



All of this starts in January which traditionally is the most difficult month. You can also look forward to more fuel price increases.



And all of this adds onto the dozens of taxes they have already imposed on you since 2017 and the over 50 different instances of fuel price increases.



This is what their misguided supporters are celebrating their MPs for doing this afternoon.



