Jubilation as East Gonja MCE nominee suffers second rejection

Tamimu Mohammed has been rejected for the second time

President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for East Gonja Municipal Assembly Tamimu Mohammed has been rejected for the second time by members of the assembly amidst some intimidation claims.

The nominee failed to secure two-thirds of the votes cast after obtaining only 9 out of a total of 34.



Hundreds of residents trooped to the premises of the East Gonja Municipal Assembly to witness the confirmation.



More security personnel comprising police, prisons and fire service were deployed to the venue.



The youth earlier had a confrontation with the security after some people were denied access to the place.



Voting began at quarter past 11:00am.



Before the voting, the Savannah Region Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, appealed to the Assembly members to put aside their differences and confirm the nominee.

“I want to on behalf of the nominee and his family apologize to you all for whatever reason you don’t want to confirm him. To err is human and to forgive is divine,” he said



One by one the Assembly members took their turn to vote.



In less than an hour, all 34 assembly members went through the voting process.



After counting, the President’s nominee obtained 9 out of a total of 34 valid votes cast.



The youth who were gathered outside began to jubilate over his rejection.



This is the second time the nominee failed to get confirmation from the assembly members.