Jubilee House: Six envoys present letters of credence

President Akufo-Addo

Six new envoys who have been accredited by their respective countries to serve as Ambassadors and High Commissioners to Ghana have presented their Letters of Credence to the President at the Jubilee House.

They are the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of Algeria, Ali Redjel, Ambassador of Suriname, Fidelia Grand-Galon, the North Korean Ambassador, Jon Tong Chol, Ambassador of Finland, Leena Pyslvanainen, the Indonesian Ambassador, Usura Harahap and the Gambian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mohamed Musa Nje.



The envoys took turns to present their letters of credence to President Akufo-Addo at a brief but colourful ceremony at the Jubilee House.



They all pledged to work hard to improve trade, economic and social relations between their countries and Ghana throughout the period of their duty tour to Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo assured them that his government is ready to work with them at all levels to ensure that they have a successful stay in Ghana.



The President also praised the relationship that exists between Ghana and all the six countries, indicating that every effort will be made by his administration to further deepen it.



The President assured the diplomats that members of his administration including the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare; the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey and her Deputies, are at their disposal to assist in their work here in Ghana.