Jubilee House Staffer apologizes for declaring Bawumia next president

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Theresa Addison, a Senior Presidential Staffer at the Office of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has apologized for remarks she passed at the funeral of Sir John to the effect that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the next President of Ghana.

The staffer came under attack from several quarters within the New Patriotic Party on social media and mainstream media after she acknowledged Vice President Dr. Bawumia as the next President of Ghana when she was given the microphone to announce funeral donations.



The crowd at the funeral mobbed Bawumia which appeared they agreed with her. The crowd chanted and mobbed Bawumia all the way to his vehicle in difficulty.



Whereas several members of the party present cheered on the announcement, some other members who ostensibly support another candidate felt slighted by the announcement which many felt was “too preemptive”



Theresa Addison has since apologized for her remarks.







See her APOLOGY below:

For immediate release



04/06/2021



APOLOGY



Yesterday, at the funeral of the Late Mr. Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John), I had the singular honor to announce the funeral donations of the President, H. E. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the Vice President, H. E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In the course of the announcement, I made an unfortunate remarks to the effect that H. E. Alhaji Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. Upon a sober reflection, I have come to the realization that I acted irresponsibly and the said assertion was needless and inappropriate.



On this premise, I regret my actions and sincerely retract and apologize unconditionally to the Leadership and rank and file of the NPP for making such prejudicial comment that is offensive to the rules of the party.

Thank you



SIGNED



THERESA ADDISON



OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT