Jubilee House overspent its budget by GH¢75 million in 2021 – A-G’s report

Thu, 1 Sep 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Presidency overspent its budget by some GH¢75 million, the Auditor General’s report on the public account for 2021 has revealed.

The office of the president, according to the report, was allocated some GHC 82,970,658 for expenditure on compensation for 2021. However, per the A-G’s audit, the office of the president expended GH¢ 158,011,567 which was GH¢ 75,040,909 in excess of the figure that was approved.

"The office of the president in 2020 similarly overspent its budgetary allocation spending GH¢ 251,807,801 instead of the 79,621,318 that was approved for compensation.

Overall, the central government overspent over GH¢4 billion than was approved for Wages and Salaries for workers."

"Government, additionally, for the 2021 financial year spent an amount of GH¢9,197 million on priority programmes and interventions, according to the report including GH¢142 million on the widely criticized national cathedral project," the report said.

