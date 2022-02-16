Jubilee House running on 100% solar energy - Annoh-Dompreh

The Jubilee House is said to now be running fully on solar energy

Ghana’s seat of government, the Jubilee House, is now fully operated by solar energy.



This is according to the Majority Chief Whip in Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh.



He made this known in a tweet that captured some aspects of his statements on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

He explained that the government has been working since 2017 to ensure that by 2030, 10% of the country’s energy is derived from renewable energy.



“Government’s agenda to have 10% of our energy from renewable energy by the year 2030 provides a pathway to tap our significant renewable energy resources.



“Since 2017, a lot has been done in this regard," he said.



He further explained that in that regard, the Jubilee House has been fully moved onto solar energy, something he said is President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s commitment to renewable energy.



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyir, added that there are other government buildings also on course to replicating this.

“The entire Jubilee House — the seat of government is powered by solar energy. This is both a symbolic and real show of the President's commitment to RE. Other government buildings are on course to replicating this,” he said.





minigrids for community water supply. This is expected to create 2,865 jobs with 30% for women & youth.



5. Plan to build 8 solar plants in the northern part of the country.



He also indicated that there are plans by the government to build 8 solar plants in the northern part of the country.