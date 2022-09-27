Judge in Aisha Huang case calls on Ghanaians to join galamsey fight

Aisha Huang is expected back in court on October 12, 2022

The sitting judge in the case of Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals has called on all Ghanaians to get on board in fighting illegal mining.

The Accra Circuit Court 9 judge, Samuel Bright Acquah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, specifically made a fervent appeal to his fellow judges to take a strong position against illegal mining which he notes poses a threat to the nation.



The judge made this appeal while refusing bail application for Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals who have been accused of engaging in illegal mining and the sale of minerals without a license.



The court at a previous sitting on September 14, 2022, similarly refused to grant bail to the accused persons.



On Tuesday, the defense lawyers Nkrabea Effah-Dartey and Franklin Kumakoh both made arguments for their clients to be granted bail.



They argued among other things that their clients are entitled to bail as ruled by the Supreme Court in Martin Kpebu versus Attorney General.



“Mr lord this is not a murder case,” lawyer Effah-Dartey told the court.

To this statement, the presiding judge retorted that the activities of illegal miners in actuality is causing deaths through the pollution of water bodies.







On their part, the prosecution represented by Isaac Babayi opposed the request for bail, noting that investigations remain underway to gather facts for the trial of the accused persons.



The judge in his ruling on the bail application sided with the prosecution and asked that the accused persons be taken back into custody and reappear on October 12, 2022.







GA/WA