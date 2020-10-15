Judge in Kennedy Agyapong's contempt case transferred outside Accra

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong

The High Court judge who was involved in the Kennedy Agyapong contempt case has been transferred to Ho in the Volta Region.

Reports indicated that Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni was ordered by the Supreme Court to step down as presiding judge in the contempt case against the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong on October 14, 2020.



Mr Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers invoked the supervisory jurisdiction of the Supreme Court for orders of certiorari and prohibition against Justice Amos Wuntah Wuni’s hearing of the case.



They argued that Justice Wuni assumed jurisdiction in a matter that he wrongly assumed concerned him. They also insisted that Justice Wuni demonstrated extreme hostility towards the lawmaker during the trial and even refused to be persuaded by any legal reasoning in the course.



Lawyer for Kennedy Agyapong, Kwame Gyan, cited an off-the-record comment attributed to Justice Wuni, that, “if you touch a high tension pole you will be electrocuted”, which he said demonstrated the Judge’s hostility towards the Assin Central Member of Parliament.



Additionally, Kwame Gyan accused Justice Wuni of committing a “plethora of infractions which if not checked and halted by the Supreme Court may lead to a travesty of justice. Some of these infractions are grave”.

The Supreme Court, however, noted and conceded by Kennedy Agyapong’s lawyers that the High Court is one under the country’s Court architecture and any High Court Judge was vested with the authority to preside over a contempt charge against the Court.



The Supreme Court, constituted by Justices Baffoe-Bonnie as President, Yaw Appau, Amadu Tanko, Yonny Kulendi and Gabriel Pwamang, decided that the High Court be reconstituted to hear the contempt charge against the Assin Central MP.



The Court’s reasoning behind this judgement is expected to be out on October 20, 2020.



Ken Agyapong, a maverick politician, has been cited for contempt of court after he was seen in a video on his Net 2 TV raining insults on a High Court judge.