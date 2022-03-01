Judge sacks Barker-Vormawor after describing court as Kangaroo Court

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry campaign

The #Fixthecountry Convener Oliver Barker Vormawor has clashed with the sitting judge at the Ashaiman District Court and has been sacked from proceedings.

This was after the accused described the court as a “Kangaroo Court” leaving the sitting judge Her Honour Eleanor Kakra Barnes Botwe fuming.



After engaging the judge in an exchange when the Court was seeking clarify from his counsel on an application seeking court jurisdiction on personal liberty, the accused said, he “will not glorify the court.”



EIB Network’s Court Correspondent Murtala Inusah reports that the court has ordered for him to be taken out of the courtroom.

The Court warned that, if the accused continued in that tangent, it would not allow him into her courtroom again except the lawyers.



Currently has been taken back into the vehicle that brought him while his lawyers remain in the court dealing with the issue.



Oliver was making his second appearance at the Ashaiman District Court and facing a charge of Treason Felony.