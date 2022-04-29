Judge threatens to strike out Abronye's case over inaction of lead prosecutor

Kwame Baffoe Abronye DC, Bono Regional Chairman of NPP

An Accra Circuit Court presided over by Adelaide Keddy Abui, has instructed the prosecution handling Abronye DC’s case to file their disclosures and appear in court or the case would be struck out.

The directive follows excuse the Police prosecution had given to the court about the absence of the lead Prosecutor.



According to the prosecution, Chief Inspector Dennis Tekpetey, has enrolled in the Police training school and would return to active service only after a year.



The Judge who was raged by the response, said she would strike out the case on the next date should the case not be assigned to another person.



The governing party’s chairman in the Bono Region was in court together with his counsel, Sylvia Bannerman.



The case has since been adjourned to June 16, 2022, when a new lawyer together with the accused person are expected to present themselves.



Known popularly as Abronye DC, Mr. Kwame Baffoe is the Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He was arrested by the Ghana Police Service and arraigned before court on Wednesday February 16, 2022.



He was charged on two counts: publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.



Mr. Baffoe is alleged to have said that the Former President, John Dramani Mahama, had met with Al-Qaeda militants in a quest to plot a coup so he could become a president again.



He made the claim on Hot FM in Accra while responding to the arrest of #fixTheCountry convener, Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor.



The Ghana Police Service, upon investigation into the allegation, concluded that the NPP Chairman’s claim was unsubstantiated, hence his arrest and prosecution for peddling falsehood which was likely to breach peace.