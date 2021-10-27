Judge warns threat of kidnapping will destroy Takoradi

The convict, Joana Krah

A circuit court judge in Takoradi has warned that the threat of kidnapping could destroy the Western Region capital if nothing is done to stop it.

His Honour Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu made this remark on Tuesday, as he sentenced a 29-year-old woman to six years in jail.



“In passing the judgement, the court looked at the degree of the prevalence of the crime, considered her age and her character, her three-year-old child as well as being a first time offender coupled with plea…”, the judge’s verdict read in part.



“The threat of kidnapping will destroy Takoradi if nothing is done to stop it. The four Takoradi kidnapped girls’ case is fresh in the minds of the people and Takoradi is becoming synonymous with kidnapping, which is not good for the people of Takoradi. It is clear that her action was to personally benefit from kidnapping and her joke of kidnapping was detrimental to Takoradi and the court thinks the deterrent sentencing must be given”, the verdict as published by Accra-based Citi FM continued.



The convict, Joana Krah, pleaded guilty of causing fear and deceiving a public officer after she was arrested over the weekend, for faking her abduction.



She was sentenced to two years on her first charge of publication of false news and six years on the second charge of deceiving a public officer.



The court further gave custody of her child to the godfather.

Madam Krah, was arrested over the weekend for faking her kidnapping on Friday, October 22, 2021, in a bid to extort GH¢5,000 from her godfather.



She was on Monday, October 25, 2021, put before the Takoradi Habour Circuit Court A, presided over by his honour Michael Kwodjoe Ampoadu where she was pleaded guilty to the charge.



Police had indicated that the suspect conspired with two others, Susan Awortwe and Francis Eshun to execute her plan.



Joana became aware that her godfather had reported to the Police and an extensive search had commenced to find her.



She subsequently showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station on Saturday, October 23, to confess.



She claimed she was only joking with her godfather with claims that she had been kidnapped.