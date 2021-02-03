Judges, Lawyers look like cartoons when wearing wigs - KSM

KSM feels the judiciary should stop wearing their wigs

Satirist, Kwaku Sintim Misa (KSM) has questioned when the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) will stop Lawyers from wearing their wigs.

Since the Court sittings for the 2020 elections started, the Lawyers have been seen wearing their wigs in the courtroom.



Until the seventeenth century, lawyers were expected to appear in court with clean, short hair and beards. Wigs made their first appearance in a courtroom purely and simply because that’s what was being worn outside it; the reign of Charles II (1660-1685) made wigs essential wear for polite society.



But reacting to the wigs worn by the Lawyers and the Justices, he indicated that they are looking like cartoons.

He tweeted “When will the GBA outlaw this sickly, clownish and ugly BLONDE WIGS? I am sorry, it makes you look like CARTOONS. Let’s get real please. Its 2021 for crying out loud”.



